Re: World Cup: Brazil fans show support for Palestine





Something very strange happened to them, a white man came

from Europe and he said that the land belongs to him because

his ancestors used to live there. Ridiculous. And then the

white man went around raping the Palestinian women, and then

the white man had the indigenous people line up against walls

and shot them in in the head, and then the white man expelled

90% of the indigenous population and then the white man built

for himself villas with swimming pools and he is now living a

good life on the stolen land. Is there anything that I said

that is not true?

here is a picture of that white man: https://bit.lY/3Gautax





