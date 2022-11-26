Re: World Cup: Brazil fans show support for Palestine

Something very strange happened to them, a white man came
from Europe and he said that the land belongs to him because
his ancestors used to live there. Ridiculous. And then the
white man went around raping the Palestinian women, and then
the white man had the indigenous people line up against walls
and shot them in in the head, and then the white man expelled
90% of the indigenous population and then the white man built
for himself villas with swimming pools and he is now living a
good life on the stolen land. Is there anything that I said
that is not true?
here is a picture of that white man: https://bit.lY/3Gautax