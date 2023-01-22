Re: World Court says it has received UN request for opinion on Israel Occupation





Thank you for the link. It shows that the problem lies in your ignorance and indoctrination, not in your normal zioscum mendacity.

Because you are an unthinking robot, you merely churn out the dogma you’ve been given and do not think. So let me break it down for you…in baby steps.

Let’s take it by analogy. Work with me here.

— Is abortion legal in the US under federal law? No.

— Does the fact that it is illegal under federal law mean that everyone agrees with it being illegal? No.

— Does the fact that people disagree with its being illegal change the fact that it is illegal? No. The law is the law, and the UNSC is the final arbiter of what is and is not federal law.

Conclusion: While someone can disagree with the reasoning of the Court’s decision, you cannot argue with the fact that abortion is illegal under federal law. You can whine, you can moan, you can argue a month of Sundays, but the fact remains that the law is the law and the Court its arbiter.

Another step:

— Does the Court have an enforcement mechanism in its decision? No. Enforcement is at the discretion of enforcement agencies in their proper jurisdictions.

— So is the ruling ‘binding’, strictly speaking? No.

Now if pro-abortionists were like zioscum, they would argue that since the ruling is not essentially binding, the ruling is irrelevant. What they ignore is that if they go against that ruling (say perform an abortion at a federally-funded clinic), the full force of the law will come down on them.

So here’s the point. If the ICJ issues an advisory opinion saying that something is illegal, there is no arguing that the thing is legal. The law is the law, and the ICJ is the final arbiter of what is and is not international law. So, for example, you can ask if Judeo-Nazi colonies are legal in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and the answer is no. The ICJ made its Wall ruling in 2005. Again, zioscum can argue with the reasoning, but they can’t wish the law away. No ifs, ands or buts.

So what about the binding idea? Well, should a country decide on the basis of the ICJ’s Wall ruling to freeze funds held in that country’s banks by Judeo-Nazi organizations aiding and abetting illegal colonies in the OPT, that sanction is ipso facto legal. There is no appeal. There is no argument. Said country would be acting according to establshed law — enforcing it, if you will.

THAT is the power of an ICJ advisory opinion. Rulings provide the legal basis for state action. Right now, Judeo-Nazi Apartheid Israel can argue that its occupation of the OPT is legal. There are many, many arguments for it to be so, but the matter has not been legally settled and debate is possible. If the ICJ rules that the occupation is indeed illegal, it opens the door to a host of legal actions that states and organizations can take against the Judeo-Nazi colonial sh*tstain.

Clear that up for you?





Source link