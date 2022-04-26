Re: Without Zionist Arabs, Israel would not exist





I always enjoy watching “pro Palestinian” haters cry about the fact that peace is being forged between Arabs and Jews. Wake up. No one is going to destroy israel for you. No matter how many times far left organizations take your side reality is Israel is a free tolerant state that is here to stay. Don’t be surprised that it’s military defends against your attempts of terror including on the Temple Mount on which Arabs love to riot desecrating their own “holy” mosque. You are free to continue to believe israel will be destroyed but it won’t be. And it won’t stop successfully defending itself against your violent hatred. Choose peace and acceptance like Egypt and the Gulf. It is your only option left.





