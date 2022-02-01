Re: With apartheid an irrefutable reality, Israel’s democracy has always rested on blind faith – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: With apartheid an irrefutable reality, Israel’s democracy has always rested on blind faith – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on February 1, 2022 add comment 6 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Israel was born out of bellicose means ; ie., it has no legal base for its birth. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article David Adefeso Reveals The Foundation Of Success In His Recent YouTube Video next article White House Chooses Doug Jones to Guide Supreme Court Nominee The author comredg you might also like Re: Why does the BBC insist on whitewashing Israeli crimes against Palestinians? Re: Israel forces 2 Palestine families to demolish their homes in Jerusalem Re: Algeria official: Morocco carrying out acts of war and targeting civilians with advanced weapons Re: Amnesty labels Israel an apartheid state Re: PA financial crisis affects salary payments Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email