close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: With apartheid an irrefutable reality, Israel’s democracy has always rested on blind faith – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 6 views
no thumb


Israel was born out of bellicose means ; ie., it has no legal base for its birth.



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response