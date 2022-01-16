Re: Will there be ‘lasting peace’ between Israel and Palestine? – Middle East Monitor





Article: “These episodes [“clashes”] have been happening since the Zionist militias started the Nakba in 1948 . . “

Reality: This sectarian war began when the Turkish Empire was defeated in WW1 and the local Arab populations began to administer the law themselves. Nor was the violence by Arabs against Hebrews confined to “Palestine”. There was some Arab on Hebrew sectarian violence occurring in virtually every Jewish neighborhood in the M.E., although, in fairness, some were less profound and basically spontaneous isolated acts, while others had been planned and orchestrated as part of a “pan-national” Arab movement. In 1929, the ancient Jewish neighborhood of Hebron (now Israel) was violently attacked by a planned-out Arab mob. In my opinion, H i t l e r did not want to be outdone by the Arabs and so some of the damages of WW2 against the Jewish people owed to the Arab movement already long in progress since 1919 at the Paris Peace Conference (ironically).

“As early as 1920, Palestine Arab opposition to Zionism and desire for self-government led to a threat to public security. … three

days of rioting in Jerusalem, in which Arab mobs fell upon Jews with sticks, stones and knives. The Arab Police either adopted a passive attitude or joined in the riots. British troops were called out, the police were disarmed and order was finally reestablished. As a result of these disturbances, five Jews and four Arabs were killed and 211 Jews and 21 Arabs were wounded . . .”

(Anglo-American Committee of Inquiry on Jewish Problems in Palestine and Europe (1946).)

“1 March 1920 In an attack by large numbers of Arabs from the village of Halsa, eight Jews were killed …”

(Gilbert, Martin, The Routledge Atlas of the Arab-Israeli Conflict. London: Routledge, 2002. 10)

“On May 1st, 1921 “Arabs of Jaffa murderously attacked Jewish inhabitants of the town and Arab raids were made on five Jewish rural settlements; the disorders were suppressed by the police and military forces. Forty-seven Jews were killed and 146 wounded, mostly by Arabs …The hostility shown towards the Jews during the riots was shared by Arabs of all classes; Moslem and Christian Arabs …”

( A Survey of Palestine Prepared in December 1948 and January 1946 for the Information of the Anglo-American Committee of Inquiry. Vol. 2. 1946. 18-19.)

This list goes on and on, dozens of examples in Western “Palestine” alone prior to 1948, not even counting the 99.7% of the rest of the Mid East, with about a dozen substantial Jewish neighborhoods.





