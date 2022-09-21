Re: Will the United Nations finally deliver justice for Palestine?





-1- In the real world, people expect to have to solve your own problems, so

Neither the Arab League, US, EU, Nor the UN will ever “deliver justice for Palestine”. And,

-2- Since their PLO terrorists and PIJ & Hamas militants cannot defeat or even seriously threaten Israel,

they should either start unconditional peace talks, or realize that the Status Quo will remain permanent, with

– [a] – a violent, poor, miserable, aggressive, Jihadists, and internationally isolated autocratic Palestinian Authority, and

– [b] – a secure, prosperous, happy, peace-loving, defensive, and internationally accepted democratic Jewish State of Israel.





Source link