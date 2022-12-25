Re: Will the UK's migrant deportation plan get off the ground?





Tiny Western Europe has its own problems and cannot continue to be the safety valve for the very large Middle East and Africa, which are expected to double their population by 2050. If someone is doing the math, it is not mathematically feasible for this to continue. Europe is having to absorb 2.9 million European refugees pouring out of the Ukraine as we speak, while experiencing record inflation and fuel prices.

There are 54 Countries in Africa. According to the United Nations– “developing countries, mostly in Africa, are taking in a disproportionate number of refugees — currently 80% of the world’s refugee population. Refugees hosted in developing countries put enormous pressure on water and health care systems in host communities.” — And who do you think is sending most of the humanitarian aid???? –In fiscal year 2022 alone, USAID has provided more than $6 billion in lifesaving, multi-sector humanitarian assistance to the people of Africa.—Dec 15, 202





