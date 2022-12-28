MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Will the UK's migrant deportation plan get off the ground?MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on December 28, 2022 add comment 25 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest What Iranian businessman in 1998. Only Iranian Jews dealt with was for espionage! They’re free to migrate. Liar! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Mexico’s president urges people to reject drug cartel gifts next article White House Hotel in Biloxi to host New Year’s Eve party The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel bombs Damascus, killing two Syrian soldiers Re: Israel courts issued 600 house arrest orders against Palestinian children in 2022 Re: Anti-racist Jews critical of Israel expelled by UK Labour during Hanukkah Re: Israel TV slams alleged Egyptian work on free-trade zone with Gaza Re: Anti-racist Jews critical of Israel expelled by UK Labour during Hanukkah Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email