The “successor of Mahmoud Abbas” will probably be Neither “appointed Nor elected”, where

it is far more likely that Hamas will try another Gaza-like military coup, in the “West Bank”, hoping

-1- to seize control of the PA Areas A & B, just as they seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007, and

-2- to make war upon Israel, from the “West Bank” high grounds, to attack Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Haifa, etc.





Source link