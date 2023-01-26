MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Will the successor of Mahmoud Abbas be appointed or elected?MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 26, 2023 add comment 4 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Probably a civil war Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Big Oil Asks US Supreme Court to Reinstate Offshore Fracking in … next article Horóscopos de hoy jueves 26 de enero de 2023: qué dice tu signo zodiacal The author comredg you might also like Re: 'States contemplating rapprochement with Assad regime should consider what he has done' – US Re: Judge unexpectedly resumes frozen Beirut blast investigation Re: Iran imposes sanctions on EU, UK in tit-for-tat move Re: Missile hit Turkiye-owned ship in Ukraine Kherson port – video, sources – Middle East Monitor Re: It is anti-Semitic to call Israel ‘apartheid’, says EU – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email