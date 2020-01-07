Re: Will Israel ‘invade The Hague’ now?





As a contributor to Shurat HaDin and having personally met and chatted with Natasha Darshan-Leitner in New York on her lecture-circuit travels, I can attest her organization represents the best in private/public partnerships that optimize civic activism and civil rights. Hardly the conspiracy theory nonsense that possesses the antisemitic mind of Der Stürmer wannabe Asa Winstanley.

As to “invading the Hague”, here’s the bad news for Winstanley and his racist acolytes: should the Dutch abduct a single Israeli in the streets of the Netherlands under the psuedo-jurisdiction of ICC illegitimacy, Israel’s Law of Universal Retaliation will capture — wherever in the world they may be at the time — and hold, far more of those involved for far longer detention periods.

Think Eichmann.

This ain’t Anne Frank’s Holland anymore.





