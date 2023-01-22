Re: Will Israel be tried at the ICJ: A conversation with Hugh Lovatt





Certainly the direction of travel still favours the Zionists viz Trump moving the US embassy to Jerusalem and allowing West Bank produce to be sold as Israeli and Biden failing to row back on either decision.

However two words in the diplomatic lexicon have special import: Apartheid and Annexation. Israel will not be able to shake off the Apartheid label and as for annexation, nothing creates a fluttering in the dovecots quite like annexation. Annexation crosses a diplomatic rubicon which will require Western nations to rewrite the geopolitical rule book.Out of the window will go the whole charade of the two state solution based on 242. They will think twice or thrice before going there – not least because it will justify. Putin’s designs on Ukraine.

That was an interesting talk.





