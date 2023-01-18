Re: Will a civil war break out in Israel?





Israel is one tiny Jewish State in a sea of Islamic States. If you truly believe Israel to be an Apartheid State, please answer these questions:

Which Israeli restaurants refuse to serve Israeli Arabs?

Which Israeli universities refuse to admit Israeli Arabs?

Which Israeli buses refuse to board Israeli Arabs?

In what elections are Israeli Arabs not allowed to vote?

In what area of public life are Arab women not allowed to serve?

Did you know there are Arab Judges serving in Israeli Courts?

Did you know there are Arabs on the Israeli national sports teams?

Did you know there are Arabs serving in the IDF?

Dr. Marian Khatib has been appointed the director of the Breast Surgery Center at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center. Dr. Khatib said that being an Arab has never been a barrier for her.

Samer Haj-Yehia is not just an Arab Chairman of the Board in the biggest bank of Israel, he also studied at Hebrew University.

Major Ella Waweya, an Arab woman has the rank of Major in the Israel Defense Forces.





