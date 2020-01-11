Re: WikiLeaks reveals Bin Zayed’s opinion on Saudi royal family





Prince Bin Zayad is right. The puritanical Wahhabi version of Islam together with accomodating the rouge Bandit State and its proxy, the USA, have bought disaster and shame to Saudi Arabia and all Arabs.

Don’t the Saudis know anything about history? Every action and foreign policy decision of the US can only be understood by viewing the benefits and implications of that policy and decision to the Bandit State. All the rest is speculation without knowing and understanding the extent of just how the Zionist lobby has the “democracy” of the US by the throat. I remember a saying about the Zionist Lobby: “they are either on their knees or at your throat.”

Now the Zionists are on their knees skulking around Arab capitals creating photo opportunities with hapless and corrupt rulers trying to gain the recognition and legitimacy the ugly Zionists have long craved for. Of course the Zionists never give anything in return. It’s AS IF the Zionist occupation of the holy Islamic sites is unimportant, the Palestinian people didn’t exist, the Nakba didn’t happen, the ongoing barbarism and oppression is not occurring. Any surrender to the Zionists or their stooges will see the ugly Zionists at the throats the hapless dupes foolish enough to ignore history.

King Farouk warned US President Roosevelt about the perils of Zionism for the peace and stability of the Middle East and the world. Roosevelt died soon after receiving this perspicuous wisdom. The old King must be rolling in his grave.

I hope the Saudi people change their government.





