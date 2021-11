LOL!!

You seem to be confusing npt safeguards agreements with the jcpoa.

I think that if you`d actually bothered looking,you`d have seen that numerous other nations had violated SAFEGUARDS,many far,far more egregiously than iran,and yet strangely they were never referred to the unsc,funny that eh?

Of course if you want to see what an actual covert nuclear weapons program looks like,complete with proliferation to other rogue states,then zionist israel is its literal poster boy.





Source link