Re: Why would Arabs want democracy if it means unemployment, poverty, insecurity and corruption?





In a democracy one has freedom of choice, freedom of religion, freedom from religion, freedom to be straight or queer, freedom to be an individual, freedom to control one’s own body. The patriarchy and the clan oppose freedom. The Quran opposes freedom. Islam isn’t about freedom – it’s about submission.

Which explains why much of the Arab world was against Zionism in the past, and is for it going forward. Israel represents the best of Western and Middle Eastern values, and Russia represents the worst. Any fool can see that Zionism has brought progress and democracy to all Israelis.

