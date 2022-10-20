Re: Why the Turkish-Libyan MOU has enraged Libyans and regional countries





It is wrong when you take advantage of someone in need to advance your interests and strip the Libyan people from billion of oil revenue.

It is wrong when you draw delimitation lines disregarding geography (Turks erased even the whole island of Crete) and start distributing and sharing EEZ rights that do not belong to you.

You claim you are brothers with Libyans because of religion. History has proven the different. Ask the Libyans what they think and what they think about the Ottoman Era. You promote bloodshed in a “brotherly country” to ensure that you will be the main actor there, demanding wealth and military access to be able to interfere with the other neighboring countries. You make them sign deals that they don’t want and that bind the country taking advance of their weak position. Disgusting





