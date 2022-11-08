Re: Why the Turkish-Libyan MOU has enraged Libyans and regional countries





Is Middle East Monitor a “covert” anti-Muslim website masquerading as an advocacy group for Palestinian rights? They keep us busy with trivial news like Israeli raids, but when it comes to the real big things affecting the Muslim world and capable of changing its course, they spew pro-Western propaganda.

The fact this post appears on Middle East Monitor clearly establishes their negative position on Turkey’s presence in Libya. Let’s face it, you can’t liberate Palestine by endlessly talking about it. It’s a worldwide oppression of the Muslim fight. Palestine is only one of the symptoms of this disease (worldwide oppression of Muslims). But we aren’t down, and we aren’t out.

To defeat this global force of evil, a few Muslim countries need to develop INDEPENDENT military and economic power and be led by pro-Muslim leaders, and form a military alliance more dedicated than NATO. Then direct wars should be waged against the western-imposed dictators and monarchies to topple them and establish pro-Muslim states instead. Once much of the Middle East is captured, we’ll have a new weapon (oil) to inflict severe damage on the West.

That is what Erdogan is working towards. He’s trying to stabilize Libya and build it’s military and economic power. He’s doing the same in Somalia so that the Somalia government can capture back all the lands lost to U.S supported secessionists and terrorists (Al-Shabab). Turkey is Alshabab’s biggest foe right now, not America. Turkey did the same with Azerbaijan, which helped them regain some of the land lost to Armenia.

The U.S understands this and is trying to stop Erdogan.





Source link