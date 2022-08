Re: Why is the abandonment of Palestine justified by using Iran as a pretext?





Are y’all embarrassed of Iran, the vile revolutionary Mullah Police State? lol

The one where a Sr IRGC Quds Force operative was indicted today on a worldwide warrant … for conspiring to assassinate John Bolton in the USA

HELLO?

The clock is ticking …

How much longer before the IRGC makes a catastrophic misstep?

It’s a rhetorical question … eh?

No apologies





