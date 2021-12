Re: Why is Israel Amending Its Open-Fire Policy: Three Possible Answers





But the fact remains that the ziomutts throw rocks at Palestinians, and that is ok. They even kill the Pals with rocks.

https://www.youtube.COM/embed/qeFxvH5KXj0

https://www.middleeastmonitor.COM/20210930-settlers-strike-4-year-old-palestinian-on-the-head-with-rocks/

https://www.juancole.COM/2018/10/israeli-rocks-kill.html

Et caetera…





Source link