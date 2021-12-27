MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Why is Israel allowed to own Palestinian history?MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on December 27, 2021 add comment 7 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Look who’s talking. Put a sock in it, Nazi illiterate! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Kandi Burruss Shares Photos Featuring Her Daughters Ahead Of NYE next article On Biden initiatives, Republicans like to have their cake and eat it, too The author comredg you might also like Re: Majority of UN members back war crimes probe against Israel Re: Protests as LSE hosts Nakba denying Israel envoy Re: Israel to double number of settlers in Golan Heights Re: Iran says 9 soldiers killed in clashes with US Navy in Persian Gulf Re: 3 Israeli Mossad officers commit suicide in one year Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email