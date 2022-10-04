MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Why is Israel allowed to annex occupied land, but Russia isn't?MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on October 4, 2022 add comment 11 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest There was a Palestinian state and it was legally born in 1924 as a result of the Treaty Of Lausanne. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Academy Medtech Ventures Subscribes to Clearwater’s… next article Biden to meet with DeSantis during Florida trip Wednesday -White House The author comredg you might also like Re: Erdogan reveals intelligence talks with Syria regime Re: Jerusalem activists mobilise against settlers storming Al-Aqsa Mosque Re: Israel can expel Palestinian villagers after election, says High Court Re: PA presidency: ‘Islamic and Christian holy sites are a red line’ – Middle East Monitor Re: PA prevents lawyer, father of Palestinian prisoner from visiting him for second time Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email