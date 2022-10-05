close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Why is Israel allowed to annex occupied land, but Russia isn't?

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 19 views
no thumb


A. While on a vacation
B. As a member of an army
C. By reading
D. By working for a Hotel
E. All of the above



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response