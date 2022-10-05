Re: Why is Israel allowed to annex occupied land, but Russia isn't?





This is funny, very funny, Ben-Gurion was giving a

testimony at the United Nations and he interrupted the

testimony because he felt there was something very

important that he wanted to tell the people. What was

that? ( I am sorry but I am laughing as I am typing). he

told them that even though he was speaking to them in

English, he was actually thinking in Hebrew (I am laughing

again). What he wanted to say was that he was such a

Hebrew man that he did not want anyone to think that he may

not be a Hebrew because he was speaking in English. So

completely ridiculous. There is no way to prove in what

language anyone is thinking and the language of Ben Gurion

was not Hebrew but Yiddish. Now imagine a Russian is

giving testimony in fluent English and he interrupts the

testimony to tell the people that he was actually thinking

in Russian. People will get puzzled, what would be the

point of saying that he was thinkin in Russian and of

course, Russian is his language. But you see, a Russian

would never say that, only a very fake Israelite who

desperately wishes to be a Hebrew would say that which is

very embarrassing, in my opinion.





