Re: Why is Israel allowed to annex occupied land, but Russia isn't?

This is funny, very funny, Ben-Gurion was giving a
testimony at the United Nations and he interrupted the
testimony because he felt there was something very
important that he wanted to tell the people. What was
that? ( I am sorry but I am laughing as I am typing). he
told them that even though he was speaking to them in
English, he was actually thinking in Hebrew (I am laughing
again). What he wanted to say was that he was such a
Hebrew man that he did not want anyone to think that he may
not be a Hebrew because he was speaking in English. So
completely ridiculous. There is no way to prove in what
language anyone is thinking and the language of Ben Gurion
was not Hebrew but Yiddish. Now imagine a Russian is
giving testimony in fluent English and he interrupts the
testimony to tell the people that he was actually thinking
in Russian. People will get puzzled, what would be the
point of saying that he was thinkin in Russian and of
course, Russian is his language. But you see, a Russian
would never say that, only a very fake Israelite who
desperately wishes to be a Hebrew would say that which is
very embarrassing, in my opinion.