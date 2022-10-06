Re: Why is Israel allowed to annex occupied land, but Russia isn't?





This is a quote from Human Rights Watch.

“In April, Human Rights Watch released a 213-page report, “A Threshold Crossed,” finding that Israeli authorities are committing the crimes against humanity of apartheid and persecution”.

Here’s another quote by Amnesty international….

“Amnesty International’s new investigation shows that Israel imposes a system of oppression and domination against Palestinians across all areas under its control: in Israel and the OPT, and against Palestinian refugees, in order to benefit Jewish Israelis. This amounts to apartheid as prohibited in international law.”

I don’t trust o-called “Human rights’ groups because they can be liars and bigots themselves. They ignore the fundamental philosophical problem that how exactly can an ethnic based nation maintain it’s identity while being exactly equal? There has to be a difference to give the base ethnic group a demographic advantage.

Now difference doesn’t have to mean the extreme of apartheid or persecution. This is what currently what happens (and that’s the leftist narrative). There are other options to explore but both the left and right suffer from tunnel vision..





