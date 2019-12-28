Re: Why is Erdogan in Tunisia? – Middle East Monitor





The person who wrote this should take up writing Science fiction as he really does stretch the boundaries .

We received a pleasant and refreshing surprise when we heard President Qais Saeed received the first president from a neighbouring country since taking over office and that this distinguished guest was the Turkish President

Neighbouring? there’s just under 1000 miles of sea between Turkey and Tunisia Not only that but land wise there 4 countries between the two

Tunisia is the closest neighbour to Libya and has the longest borders with it.

No it doesn’t, that accolade belongs to Egypt and Chad who both have a similar border with Libya of around 683 miles each Then its Algeria at around 560 miles, Tunisia comes in 3rd place with a border with Libya of around 273 miles.

To those who are unaware of the ancient history of the Turkish-Libyan relations, we say that when Turkish General Mustafa Kemal Ataturk was the pillar of the Ottoman army, he was sent by Sultan Abdul Hamid to Libya in 1911 to participate in the resistance and defeat the fascist Christianising Italian colonisers.

Libya was part of the Ottoman Empire from 1551 to 1911, they were defeated by Italy In other words the old colonisers were kicked out by the new kid on the block.



the imperial forces that won in WWI forced him to sign the 24 July 1923 treaty, which is humiliating to Turkey. This treaty lasts an entire century and will end in 2023 and the Turkish giant will be freed from its chains to impose its strong legitimate and peaceful presence on the international scene.

The Treaty of Lausanne does not have a time limit. It was a peace deal which allowed Turkey to save face

The Ottomans would withdraw all military personnel from Trablus and Benghazi vilayets (Libya) but in return, Italy would return Rhodes and the other Aegean islands it held back to the Turks.

We welcome this man and his honourable positions. He is one of the founders of the Kuala Lumpur summit aiming to unite the 1.7 billion Muslims in the world and accomplished a miracle in Turkey, taking it from being ranked 93rd in terms of development and progress to number 16.



Nope, according to the Human Development Index.:

(The Human Development Index (HDI) is a statistic composite index of life expectancy, education, and per capita income indicators, which are used to rank countries into four tiers of human development. A country scores a higher HDI when the lifespan is higher, the education level is higher, and the gross national income GNI (PPP) per capita is higher. It is used to measure a country’s development by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)’s Human Development Report Office.)

The US is in 16th place, Turkey is in 59th position

The Islamic world is moving towards liberating its energies, restoring its glory, recovering its wealth, and deciding their own destiny with their own hands.

Resorting its glories? You mean when they occupied all of North Africa, Spain and Europe up to Austria. why that would mean the Islamic world was an occupier, which means they where colonisers..Something the author points out is evil.

