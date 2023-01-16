MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Why does Israeli democracy matter, but Palestinian democracy doesn't?MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 16, 2023 add comment 7 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Fakestinian “democracy” .. where women have no rights and basically can not even go anywhere unescorted.. lol. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article White House doesn't keep visitor logs of Biden, Trump personal homes next article White House declares disaster in California following multiple severe storms The author comredg you might also like Re: Waqf islamico: 292 coloni estremisti israeliani fanno irruzione nella moschea di Al Aqsa Re: Israelis are united in gloom and distrust, new survey finds Re: About $140,000 in fines against Palestinian child prisoners in 2022 Re: Herzog: We are at the height of a profound disagreement that is tearing Israel apart Re: What is required from Palestinians to confront Netanyahu’s fascist government? – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email