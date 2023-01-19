MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Why does Israeli democracy matter, but Palestinian democracy doesn't?MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 19, 2023 add comment 21 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest “Palestinian democracy”…now, there’s an oxymoron (for morons.) Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Biden welcomes Warriors at White House next article Biden welcomes Warriors at White House The author comredg you might also like Re: Eyewitness on radio refutes claims made by Israel soldiers who murdered Palestinian man Re: It has always been a ‘Religious War’: On Ben-Gvir and the adaptability of Zionism – Middle East Monitor Re: Netanyahu's claim of Jewish exclusivity in Palestine must be challenged Re: Will a civil war break out in Israel? Re: Will Israel be tried at the ICJ: A conversation with Hugh Lovatt Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email