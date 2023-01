Re: Why does Israeli democracy matter, but Palestinian democracy doesn't?





Hamas and her allies, TT?

Did (as ‘the US Jimmy Carter’ noted) actually emerge with ‘an election mandate, in 2006’

And yet? You continue to seek to triumph? Unilaterally (and with no reference whatsoever … to the “native, UNRWA recognised: native-to-Palestine and still-in-considerable-majority population”)

This speaks for itself.





Source link