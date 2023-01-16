Re: Why does Israeli democracy matter, but Palestinian democracy doesn't?





You can buy a lot of things but brain you cannot. Your answers are completely devoted of logic. The French were in Algeria for 130 years and they began to call themselves Pied-Noir and when the Algerians gained their Independence, they kicked them all out. Was there ever a time that the French who were living in Algeria were considered to be North Africans or Algerians? The British were in Yemen for 130 years also and then the the Yemenis rose up determined to kick them out and they did kick them out and not one remained. Were the British in Yemen considered to be Yemeni? Where then do you come up with this stupid logic that the white man known as the Ashkenazi by being born in Palestine became Middle Eastern and not European?

Bernie Sanders according to his own DNA is 97.7% European. What do you think would be the DNA results of the Lithuanian man by the name of Netanyahu whose actual name was Mileikowsky? It would be almost identical to the DNA of Bernie Sanders. Do you deny that?

The European Jews have no goddamn business being on our land because we don’t even know them and they don’t know us – but complete and total strangers to one another.





