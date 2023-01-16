Re: Why does Israeli democracy matter, but Palestinian democracy doesn't?





Let me tell you an interesting story: a few months ago, I came upon an article which was located at the United Nations website and it was describing describing the massacres that took place in Deir Yassin, Palestine in April, 1948. I was amazed that such a document that described the massacres in such detail and honesty was still around and I also had a good feeling that as soon as I keep posting that link that there was a good chance that it might disappear – and I was correct. When I clicked on the link a few days later, it said 404-paige-not found. I was very angry and I sent an email to the people in charger of the website at the United Nations and a few days later, they put it back online. But even today I worry that they may try again to get it removed, and if they do, I will once again write to the United Nations and have them put it back online.

Why is this such an interesting story? Because it says that whoever removed it from the United Nations website are a very powerful group of people. Can any of us get access to the United Nations website? No, the chances are 100% impossible. But how then did the Jews gain access to the United Nations website?

Before I forget, I want to tell you that I had immediately archived that link because I could predict that they would remove it and I sent the archived link to the United Nations to show them what was removed.

https://bit.lY/How-the-UN-described-the-Deir-Yassin-Massacre





Source link