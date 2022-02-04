MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Why do Israeli leaders fear a political vacuum in the region?MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on February 4, 2022 add comment 11 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Return of Bibi??? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article CenterGate Capital Acquires DecisionOne, Expanding Soroc Technology’s… next article US President Joe Biden labels Islamic State leader's final act one of 'desperate cowardice' The author comredg you might also like Re: The BBC's decision to axe the Gaza aid appeal may come back to haunt it Re: Daesh leader blows himself up in US raid in north-west Syria, which killed 13 others Re: Footage shows wreckage of US military helicopter in NW Syria Re: Israel approved construction of 3,365 settlement units since beginning of 2022 Re: Survivor of US’ Idlib operation recalls ‘leave or die’ threat of American soldiers – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email