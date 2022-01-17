Re: Why do Egypt’s Christians support Sisi? – Middle East Monitor





The Church of Alexandria has been under siege for the last 1500 years since the Islamic invasions. Here we are in the 21st century where over 100 Christian Churches in Egypt have been attacked by the Islamic Brotherhood. Since 2011 hundreds of Egyptian Copts have been killed in sectarian clashes, and many homes, Churches and businesses have been destroyed. In just one province (Minya), 77 cases of sectarian attacks on Copts between 2011 and 2016 have been documented by the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights. The abduction and disappearance of Coptic Christian women and girls also remains a serious ongoing problem in the 21st century.





