Re: Why did they arrest Shtayyeh and Tabila now?





1. So that the IDF wouldn’t kill them in a night raid?

2. To show the IDF that the PA security can be trusted?

3. To make the Biden administration notice that Abbas is a partner for peace?

4. To scr€w with the minds of Israel’s Shabak security agency

5. None of the above

6. All of the above





Source link