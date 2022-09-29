Re: Whose side is the PA on? – Middle East Monitor





“the difference is…”

No, the difference is that they don’t blame others for their own corruption.

And since you mentioned the Oslo agreements,

the Oslo agreements were supposed to be a new beginning,

and were a major concession on Israel’s part.

I remember the hope they instilled in many Israelis at the time.

Since then many of those hopeful Israelis have been

traumatized by Arafat’s lies and machinations, terror, intifadas,

and rocket attacks on a growing circle of Israeli cities.

If the Palestinians want peace, this behavior hurts them,

because Israeli voters take their traumas with them to the ballot box.





