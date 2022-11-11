Re: Who's going to stop the madness of extremist ministers of next Israeli government?





To answer the question: the end goal of the Zionist colonial enterprise has, from the beginning, been transforming an historically Arab country into a Zionist Arab-rein colony. There have always been two factions: the supremacists and the eliminationists. Both see the native population — the colonized — as an obstacle to the colonial, racist dream of an ‘ethnically’ pure ‘Jewish state’. But the dynamic has always been the same: the colonizers must remove or destroy the natives. That is the logic of the kind of colonialism that Zionism belongs to. Witness the natives of North America: a land where the colonizers didn’t want any natives — the only good native Palestinian is a dead or removed Palestinian. The racial supremacist terrorists like Ben-Gvir are the apotheosis of Zionist — inspired by Nazi — ideology.

Judeo-Nazi Apartheid Israel is continuing in its natural direction.

The question really is how much the world can stomach latter-day Nazism.





