MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Who's going to stop the madness of extremist ministers of next Israeli government?MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on November 13, 2022 add comment 18 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest See what I mean, folks? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Joe Biden and Li Keqiang break US-China diplomatic ice with East Asia Summit meeting next article What retaining control of the US Senate means for Joe Biden and the Democrats The author comredg you might also like Re: UK summons Iran diplomat after Tehran threatens to kill journalists Re: Who's going to stop the madness of extremist ministers of next Israeli government? Re: Who's going to stop the madness of extremist ministers of next Israeli government? Re: Australian MP, Andrew Wilkie, speaks up for Palestine Re: Biden, Sisi discuss maintaining calm in Palestine Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email