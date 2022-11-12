MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Who's going to stop the madness of extremist ministers of next Israeli government?MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on November 12, 2022 add comment 19 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest I leave the fairy tales to the Judeo-Nazis. Zion heil! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Democrat Mark Kelly wins reelection to US Senate from Arizona next article Democrats win in Arizona, bringing control of U.S. Senate down to 2 states The author comredg you might also like Re: Iran arrests woman on charges she is linked to London-based TV channel Re: 'Abhorrent' Israel Knesset member Ben-Gvir slammed for celebrating founder of global terrorist group Re: Who's going to stop the madness of extremist ministers of next Israeli government? Re: Outrage over the rise of Jewish Power will not stop shameless dishonesty about Israel Re: Who's going to stop the madness of extremist ministers of next Israeli government? Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email