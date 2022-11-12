Re: Who's going to stop the madness of extremist ministers of next Israeli government?





The STATE of Palestine was recognized by the League of Nations. Its natives HAD a state. Britain gave up after a four years war of terror launched by the Zionist colonists. The UNGA passed a non-binding recommendation that the UNSC never acted on. The Judeo-Nazi colonists launched coordinated military operations in 1947. When the Judeo-Nazi terrorist aggressors illegally declared an apartheid state and neighboring states tried, half-heartedly, to stop the aggressive war of ethnic cleansing the Zionists had launched.





Source link