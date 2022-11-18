Re: Who is responsible for Gaza’s tragic fire? – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Who is responsible for Gaza’s tragic fire? – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on November 18, 2022 add comment 26 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest No. Hamas fights the colonist perps as they resist genocide. Your blame-the-victim crap is just that: crap. Zion heil! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Canada to increase military presence in Indo-Pacific to counter China influence: defence minister next article Biden's family more important to GOP than US families as Hunter inquiry looms: White House The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel bans Palestinians from entering Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron Re: World Cup: migrant workers train with top teams Re: Israel expels Palestinian family from home in Hebron's Old City Re: Dozens killed in house fire in Gaza refugee camp Re: Dozens killed in house fire in Gaza refugee camp Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email