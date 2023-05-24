Re: WHO adopts resolution on health conditions in Occupied Palestine





Actually, under the terms of the Oslo Accords, the Palestinian authorities are totally responsible for the healthcare needs of their own population.

The above just illustrates how out of touch with reality the W.H.O. is (as if their China-appeasing policies during the COVID Pandemic didn’t make that clear enough.) The fact that more than half the membership involved either voted against this Resolution or abstained from voting for it but the Resolution went forward anyway is pretty indicative of how low the W.H.O. has managed to sink.

One more Resolution against Israel that is a result of “standards” that yet another UN entity fails to apply to any and all other global nations. What a shock…Not.





