MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Where is Al-Aqsa Mosque and why is it so important in Islam?MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on April 27, 2023 add comment 11 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Their issue was, is and remains no to Partition. True or false? IgnorantFookin’Twat! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Greater Bay Area living works for Hong Kong residents, except for healthcare. Here’s how to fix the system, according to patients and experts next article Angelina Jolie, Biden’s brother Frank among White House state dinner guests The author comredg you might also like Re: Sudan: Syria refugee killed by militia during evacuation attempt Re: Hundreds of Israelis storm Jerusalem Al-Aqsa compound amid tension Re: Israel military analyst: We are facing a new breed of Palestinians Re: Lebanon: Inflation crisis deepens after 90% currency devaluation Re: Hundreds of Israelis storm Jerusalem Al-Aqsa compound amid tension Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email