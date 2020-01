I believe that the 12 missiles fired at the US forces in Iraq … will be the end of any attack on Americans … full stop

HOWEVER, the vile Iranian Jihadi/Islamist POLICE STATE will utilize their proxies to hit ‘soft targets’ in the World … presumably against Jewish targets across the World … including the USA … eh?

The ‘clever’ Iranian Mullahs will show themselves / expose themselves to the World … it won’t end peacefully … full stop





