Re: What might this year have in store for the Palestinians?





Well … that all depends on the pals … eh?

• Abbas’s death could bring instability / chaos

• Hamas may begin an Intifada

• Iran/Hezbollah may provoke an attack and chaos ensue on the WB

Lots of Sh Xt could happen … eh?

Predictions are a waste of time … PREPARATION for contingencies is what GOOD GOVERNMENT’S do … eh?

Let’s pray for peace and quiet on the WB … so that Israeli plans can go ahead unimpeded … eh?

Inshallah





Source link