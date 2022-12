Re: What British comedian, David Baddiel, gets wrong about Israel and anti-Semitism





Baddiel fails to link all Jews to Israel

Of course all Jews are linked to Israel. Israel is every Jews’ home and birthright.

This Jews in the Diaspora who don’t feel linked to Israel are either checking out of Judaism (as they can’t be bothered or have weakening links) or they are traitors to their nation.

