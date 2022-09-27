Re: Western democracy is being destroyed to protect Israel

I spent an hour WATCHING the Al Jazeera Report called ‘the Purge’ on the Internet …
What a colossal bore!
There was prolonged whining by the 5 (or so) Corbynistas who were on the receiving end of Labour Party decisions that did not go their way
Labour went through 2 election campaigns with Corbyn and were smacked down by Johnson’s Conservatives wherein Labour LOST 61 seats … a significant beat down
It ain’t about the Yids … it’s about Corbyn’s radical leftist political stands on among other things ‘palestine’ / ‘Islamist terrorists’ … hello?
Theses are Labour’s important issues?
Well … to Al Jazeera anyway … go figure
The arab TV channel is well known to pander in anti-Israel / anti-Zionist reporting
The HATE preacher who died today … Qardawi had a weekly program on Al Jazeera … where he fulminated on topics like Suicide attacks on Israelis are 😎 …
This says it all for me … Qatar’s TV station promoting Jihad and suicide bombing attacks on Israel … full stop
Qatar ‘the Iron Bank’ of Jihad …
🤮