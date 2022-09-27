Re: Western democracy is being destroyed to protect Israel





I spent an hour WATCHING the Al Jazeera Report called ‘the Purge’ on the Internet …

What a colossal bore!

There was prolonged whining by the 5 (or so) Corbynistas who were on the receiving end of Labour Party decisions that did not go their way

Labour went through 2 election campaigns with Corbyn and were smacked down by Johnson’s Conservatives wherein Labour LOST 61 seats … a significant beat down

It ain’t about the Yids … it’s about Corbyn’s radical leftist political stands on among other things ‘palestine’ / ‘Islamist terrorists’ … hello?

Theses are Labour’s important issues?

Well … to Al Jazeera anyway … go figure

The arab TV channel is well known to pander in anti-Israel / anti-Zionist reporting

The HATE preacher who died today … Qardawi had a weekly program on Al Jazeera … where he fulminated on topics like Suicide attacks on Israelis are 😎 …

This says it all for me … Qatar’s TV station promoting Jihad and suicide bombing attacks on Israel … full stop

Qatar ‘the Iron Bank’ of Jihad …

🤮





Source link