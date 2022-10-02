Re: Western democracy is being destroyed to protect Israel





I am an Arab and I am here to tell you that the European Jews were

intimately known to the people of Europe but completely unknown to

the people of the Middle East. There was never a time that the

European Jews had ever met any of the people in the Middle East for

the simple reason that the European Jews never lived anywhere in the

Middle East. And then they came, a bunch of white Europeans,

claiming they were returning home. Today, they face humiliation

because DNA has confirmed they are 100% pure European and 0% Middle

Eastern. We don’t really need DNA, we can just look at them and to us

they look very foreign the same way the British did in Kenya. These

Europeans committed horrors upon the indigenous people of Palestine

such as rapes, massacres and expulsions and today they are seen

shamelessly roaming around on the land of the people that they raped,

they murdered and they expelled.





