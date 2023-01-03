MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: West Bank: Israeli settlers storm agricultural warehouse in Tulkarm, destroy its contents MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 3, 2023 add comment 9 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Doh? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Ex-White House Aides' Angry Texts About Trump Revealed: 'So F***ing Mad' next article McCarthy struggles for support ahead of vote in Republican-led US Congress The author comredg you might also like Re: The price of betraying Palestine: Moroccans challenge normalisation with Israel Re: The price of betraying Palestine: Moroccans challenge normalisation with Israel Re: Culture of hope: 2022 and the margins of victory in Palestine Re: Israel: Jews now minority in state and occupied territories, says demographer Re: The deplorable situation of the Muslim nation Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email