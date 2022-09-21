MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: West Bank: Israeli settlers form ‘militia’ in occupied Palestine – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on September 21, 2022 add comment 11 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest TRANSLATION: Jewish settlers dare to defend themselves against constant Palesitnian terror attacks. HOW DARE THEY!!!! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Russia releases 10 foreigners captured in Ukraine next article White House taking Russia’s nuclear threats seriously, but not going to change plans The author comredg you might also like Re: West Bank: Israeli settlers form ‘militia’ in occupied Palestine – Middle East Monitor Re: Is Israel's opposition to a new nuclear deal with Iran genuine? Re: UN readying US-funded salary support for Lebanese soldiers – Defence Ministry – Middle East Monitor Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Silence on Retirement Talks Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 Re: China asks the US to return Afghanistan’s foreign reserves to Kabul – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email