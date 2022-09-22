Re: West Bank: Israeli settlers form ‘militia’ in occupied Palestine – Middle East Monitor





Why the need to reply to Helen/Len. You seem to be obsessed in trying to prove that she is a lunatic. I have no such need. I know who I am as most Jews do and her denial of my roots do not interest me in the least. There are estimates that 200 million people may be descended from Jews in Spain, Italy, Portugal and South America. Europeans tried to destroy us But they did not succeed and here we are : A reconstituted Jewish State called Israel with its ancient Eternal Undivided Capital of Jerusalem. No Anti Semite whether Arab or European or other will take that away from us.People like you have not yet come to the realization that the so called West Bank does not exist any longer, at least not since 1967. It is now reverted in Israeli parlance back to Judea and Samaria. I unlike you do not cater to people like Helen/Len with using their anti Israel terminology.

BTW, the Arabs refer to Jerusalem not by its original name but rather as Al-Quds. and Hevron as Al-Khalil.





